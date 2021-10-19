T20 World Cup Warm-Ups

Inglis the hero, Warner out for a duck in warm-up win

Josh Inglis hits two fours in the final over as Australia beat New Zealand by three wickets in their T20 World Cup warm-up match in Abu Dhabi

AAP & cricket.com.au

19 October 2021, 10:30 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo