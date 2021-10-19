Inglis the hero, Warner out for a duck in warm-up win

Zampa shines, Warner misfires in World Cup warm-up

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis found the boundary from the only two balls he faced to secure victory for Australia with one delivery remaining in their T20 World Cup warm-up match against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.

There was mixed news for the Australians in their first of two trial games ahead of their tournament opener against South Africa on Saturday, with David Warner dismissed for a first-ball duck to continue his miserable run in the UAE.

Adam Zampa took two key wickets with the ball // Getty

Adam Zampa (2-17 from four overs) and Kane Richardson (3-24 from four) impressed with the ball, but a familiar middle-order collapse meant the Australians needed late cameos from Ashton Agar (23 off 18 balls), Mitch Starc (13no off 9) and Inglis (8no off 2) to secure the win.

Warner has had little time in the middle since being dumped as captain of Indian Premier League outfit Sunrisers Hyderabad and then left out of the team completely after two failures when the tournament resumed last month.

He lasted just one ball on Tuesday morning (AEDT), sensationally caught in the slips by a diving Martin Guptill off Tim Southee from the first ball of the run chase.

Martin Guptill takes a stunning catch to dismiss Warner // Kayo

Needing 159 to win, allrounder Mitch Marsh (24 from 15 balls) gave Australia's innings some momentum from No.3 before skipper Aaron Finch, who struggled for timing in his first game since knee surgery, was bowled for 24 off 19.

Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis then added 47 in 40 balls as the required rate increased before they and Matthew Wade (0 off 2) were all dismissed in the space of six balls for a solitary run.

Mitchell Santner (3-22) took two wickets in an over, combining with Trent Boult (2-13) to spark Australia's mini collapse.

With 44 needed from the last five overs, Agar and Starc rebuilt the innings nicely before, with 13 needed off the last over, Agar was caught and bowled by Kyle Jamieson with three balls remaining and eight runs still needed for victory.

Smith made 35 before he was bowled by Mitchell Santner // Getty

Enter Inglis who, in his first ever hit for the national side, calmly scooped Jamieson to the boundary and then edged another to the rope to seal the win and add weight to his case for a debut in the tournament proper.

With in-form duo Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood rested and Pat Cummins having just left hotel quarantine, the Aussies were missing several big names as they looked to finalise the structure of their side to face South Africa.

Stoinis was a notable absentee from the bowling crease as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury, although he indicated he will bowl in their game against India on Wednesday.

Stoinis made 28 with the bat, but didn't bowl // Getty

The fact that Marsh, the only allrounder in the side on Monday, conceded 53 from his four overs only adds weight to the theory that the Aussies could be forced to pick five frontline bowlers and drop a batter against the Proteas unless Stoinis is back to full fitness.

"I didn't bowl tonight but it's tracking pretty well," Stoinis said.

"I feel like it's on the right track and it's ready to go. I guess I'll probably bowl in that next game."

The form of Richardson, who helped pull back the NZ innings after a rollicking start had a score of 180-plus looking likely, also provides food for thought as selectors juggle a strong pace contingent that also includes recent IPL champion Hazlewood as well as Starc and Cummins.

Marsh conceded 53 from his four overs // Getty

The Black Caps got off to a flyer with the bat thanks to Guptill and fellow opener Daryl Mitchell, who retired on 33 not out off 22 balls, before Zampa removed Guptill (30 off 20 balls) and captain Kane Williamson (37 off 30).

Mitchell took a liking to Marsh, hitting three fours and a six in an over that cost the Aussie 25 runs, before some late hitting from James Neesham (31 off 18 balls) ensured a competitive target.

Australia, who play another warm-up match against India on Wednesday night (AEDT), have fallen from top spot to seventh in the T20 rankings with just six wins from their past 21 games.

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Australia's matches

Oct 23 v South Africa in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Oct 28 v Qualifier A1 in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 29 AEDT)

Oct 30 v England in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 31 AEDT)

Nov 4 v Qualifier B2 in Dubai (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Nov 6 v West Indies in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL 2021 ICC T20 WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SQUADS FOR ALL 16 TEAMS

How the teams are grouped

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1, B2

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, B1, A2