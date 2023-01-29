Australia v Pakistan T20Is - Women

Rain washes out final T20I in Canberra

Australia finish white-ball series' against Pakistan with five wins before bad weather at Manuka Oval forces abandonment in final match

29 January 2023, 05:00 PM AEST

