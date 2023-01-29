Rain washes out final T20I in Canberra

Australia have had to settle for a two-nil WT20I series win over Pakistan after the third and final match at Canberra's Manuka Oval was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Meg Lanning's side dominated the first two matches, claiming a pair of eight-wicket wins, and their next assignment is the defence of their ICC T20 World Cup crown in South Africa next month.

Leg-spinner Alana King was named player of the series after taking 2-10 and 2-16 in Sydney and Hobart.

The Australians now head to Sydney for Monday's night's Australian Cricket Awards, before flying out to South Africa on Tuesday night.

CommBank T20I Series

Tuesday Jan 24: Australia won by eight wickets

Thursday Jan 26: Australia won by eight wickets

Sunday Jan 29: Match abandoned due to rain

Australia T20I squad: Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Pakistan T20I squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan