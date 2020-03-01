All Klaasen: Proteas down Aussies in first ODI

Proteas bowl over Aussies with big win in Paarl

Australia have suffered a shock loss to a depleted South African side in the first ODI in Paarl, meaning they can't afford another slip-up if they are to win the three-match series.

Facing a Proteas team without key batsmen Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen (both rested) and injured quick Kagiso Rabada, Australia's star pace attack was no match for unheralded right-hander Heinrich Klaasen, who scored his maiden international century as the Proteas tallied 7-291 in scorching heat in the winelands region of South Africa's western cape.

Steve Smith top scored with 76 in reply but Australia's re-cast middle order, including D'Arcy Short at No.7, was left with too much to do and they fell 74 runs short.

The two teams will now head to Bloemfontein for the second match on Wednesday before the series concludes in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

While the T20 leg of this tour was undoubtedly the main focus for the Australians given the T20 World Cup is just eight months away, a loss to an undermanned opponent would be frustrating for coach Justin Langer as his side begins the long build towards the next 50-over World Cup in 2023.

For all of Australia's good work in one-day cricket last year, when they shook off an unprecedented form slump to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in the UK, they have now lost five of their past six games and – incredibly – nine of their past 10 against the Proteas, a streak that stretches back to their 0-5 whitewash here in 2016.

The Proteas fielded two debutants as well as just five members of their squad from last year's World Cup and appeared, on paper at least, to be firm underdogs against an Australian side that was at full strength.

And the match appeared to be following the script when Mitchell Starc struck with the very first ball, the left-armer producing a trademark in-swinger that trapped opener Janneman Malan in front of his stumps, the right-hander becoming the first debutant in ODI history to be dismissed from the opening delivery of the game. To cap off a unfortunate day for the luckless Malan, he was forced to leave the field late in the match with what appeared to be a left hamstring injury.

A score of 1-0 soon became 3-48 when Klaasen, who averaged just 22 with the bat in ODIs before today, came to the middle and turned the match in his side's favour.

The 28-year-old shared a 149-run partnership with David Miller (64 from 70 balls) for the fifth wicket before pushing on to just his second three-figure score in 74 List A games, finishing unbeaten on 123 from 114 balls.

Starc (2-59) and the returning Josh Hazlewood (1-63) both copped some punishment having made early breakthroughs, while Australia's fifth-bowling option – a combination of Short's wrist-spin and Mitchell Marsh's medium pace – conceded 70 runs from 10 overs.

South Africa's total could well have exceeded 300 if not for the impressive work of Pat Cummins, who finished with 3-45 and produced a superb run out late in the innings, while Adam Zampa (0-48 from 10 overs) also bowled tightly.

Lungi Ngidi then removed Aaron Finch and David Warner inside the opening 10 overs to give the 10,000-strong local crowd belief that an upset was on the cards.

An 84-run stand between Smith and Marnus Labuschagne (41 from 51 balls) ate into the runs required, but the loss of both players and Marsh before the 35th over left the lower order with too much to do.

Ngidi was the pick of the home side's bowlers, taking 3-30 from eight overs, while spinners Keshav Maharaj (1-48 from 10) and Tabraiz Shamsi (2-45 from 10) ensured the required run rate stayed at well above six runs an over for most of the chase.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), D'Arcy Short, Mitch Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: Australia won by 107 runs

Second T20: South Africa won by 12 runs

Third T20: Australia won by 97 runs

First ODI: South Africa won by 74 runs

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo