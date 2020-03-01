South Africa v Australia ODI - Men's

All Klaasen: Proteas down Aussies in first ODI

Heinrich Klaasen hits maiden ODI century to power South Africa to comprehensive win in the series opener

Martin Smith at Boland Park, Paarl

1 March 2020, 09:00 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo