Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Head’s blazing knock swings bowler-dominated day

After 13 wickets had fallen for just 177 runs on a bowler-dominated day one, Travis Head defied the day’s trajectory with an emphatic unbeaten 78

Andrew Ramsey at the Gabba

17 December 2022, 07:31 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

