LIVE: Australia batting in second ODI against SA

Australia will bat first in the second one-day international against South Africa in Bloemfontein, where the tourists are looking to keep the series alive.

Ashton Agar has earned a recall on Wednesday at the expense of paceman Josh Hazlewood after Australia lost the series-opener in Paarl by 74 runs.

The Proteas will be without key batsman Temba Bavuma, who has been ruled out for the rest of the series with a right hamstring strain.

Bavuma has been replaced at No.3 by Jon-Jon Smuts.

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (c), Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi #SAvAUS March 4, 2020

Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa #SAvAUS March 4, 2020

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: Australia won by 107 runs

Second T20: South Africa won by 12 runs

Third T20: Australia won by 97 runs

First ODI: South Africa won by 74 runs

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo