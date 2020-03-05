South Africa v Australia ODI - Men's
LIVE: Australia batting in second ODI against SA
Agar comes in for Hazlewood as both sides make one change in what is a must-win match for the tourists
Martin Smith at Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein
5 March 2020, 09:00 AM AEST
Australia will bat first in the second one-day international against South Africa in Bloemfontein, where the tourists are looking to keep the series alive.
Ashton Agar has earned a recall on Wednesday at the expense of paceman Josh Hazlewood after Australia lost the series-opener in Paarl by 74 runs.
The Proteas will be without key batsman Temba Bavuma, who has been ruled out for the rest of the series with a right hamstring strain.
Bavuma has been replaced at No.3 by Jon-Jon Smuts.
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa #SAvAUS— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 4, 2020
Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020
Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
First T20: Australia won by 107 runs
Second T20: South Africa won by 12 runs
Third T20: Australia won by 97 runs
First ODI: South Africa won by 74 runs
Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo
Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo