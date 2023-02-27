Aussies cement legend status with sixth T20 World Cup title

Etched into folklore: Aussies inflict final heartbreak on hosts

Australia have reinforced their status as one of the greatest teams of all time, breaking South African hearts to claim their third-consecutive T20 World Cup title, taking out the final by 19 runs in Cape Town.

Beth Mooney once again stood tall on the biggest stage, striking an unbeaten 74 off 53 balls to anchor Australia’s innings of 6-156 despite another fast-bowling clinic from Shabnim Ismail (2-26).

An electric atmosphere at a sold out Newlands buoyed the hosts but a brilliant 48-ball 61 from Laura Wolvaardt was not enough for the Proteas to upset the six-time champions and create history, as they finished on 6-137.

It is the second time Australia have claimed a hat-trick of T20 World Cups, having also won the 2010, 2012 and 2014 titles.It adds another chapter to the legend that is Meg Lanning’s team, that has seen them win the 2018 and 2020 T20 World Cups, the 2022 ODI World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold.

Australia’s superb start with the ball left South Africa with entirely too much to do despite Wolvaardt’s heroic knock.

Ashleigh Gardner, Darcie Brown and Ellyse Perry combined to immediately put pressure on the South African opening pair and after just 13 runs came off the first four overs, the frustration proved too much for semi-final hero Tazmin Brits.

Brits, who had crawled to 10 off 16, attempted to drive Brown down the ground but only found the safe hands of Tahlia McGrath.

Marizanne Kapp (11) arrived with intent and found the boundary twice but holed out off Gardner, and when South Africa captain Sune Luus was run out following a disastrous mix-up with Wolvaardt, the hosts were teetering at 3-54 in the 11th over.

Two big overs belatedly jump-started their innings as Wolvaardt and Tryon capitalised on errors from the Australian bowlers; McGrath leaked 14 runs off the 13th after overstepping twice, with one of the free hits dispatched onto the hill by Wolvaardt.

The pair then took 15 runs off Wareham in the next, including a booming straight Wolvaardt six.

It left the Proteas needing 69 from the last six overs and Wolvaardt kept up the attack, bringing up her third fifty of the tournament from 43 balls.

Mooney with Alyssa Healy prior to the first ball // cricket.com.au

Needing to arrest the flow of runs Lanning threw the ball to Gardner, who put the brakes on, then Megan Schutt intervened to trap Wolvaardt on the pads, forcing her to depart for 61 off 48.

Tryon still loomed large and despite the unlikely equation of 43 needed off the last 18 balls, the allrounder was the sole batter in the South African line-up qualified to achieve such a feat.

She smacked 100-gamer Jess Jonassen for six, but the clutch death bowler got her woman two balls later, bowling Tryon for 25 off 23, and the Proteas lost another when Anneke Bosch was run out the same over, their target proving a bridge to far against the miserly Australian attack.

Mooney’s anchoring role was critical during an innings where Australia got inventive with their batting order but were unable to assert their dominance on a South African attack who kept finding ways to peg them back.

Alyssa Healy, player of the match in the last two World Cup finals, got off the mark with a boundary second ball and found the rope twice more.

Kapp had copped some of that stick early but the fiery fast bowler struck back with the final ball of her second over, sending the crowd into raptures as Healy’s attempt to loft over cover instead saw her caught for 18 off 20.

In a signal of intent – and perhaps to try and counter the slower pitch and off-pace bowling – the powerful Gardner was promoted to No.3.

A maiden from Ismail to end the power play put the brakes on, but it proved a temporary stay as Gardner went on the attack, hitting back-to-back boundaries off Nonkululeko Mlaba then back-to-back sixes off Nadine de Klerk.

Gardner walks out earlier than expected // cricket.com.au

With Australia cruising without dominating at 1-73 after 10, the introduction of Tryon’s spin picked up the wicket the Proteas sorely needed, as Gardner tried to dispatch the off-spinner out of the ground only to be well caught by Luus in the deep, out for 29 off 21.

Grace Harris (9) was promoted to No.4 in another aggressive move but one that did not pay off, as she hit a sole boundary before being bowled by Mlaba.

Lanning arrived at the crease with Australia 3-103 and needing a big finish.

The Aussie skipper got off the mark with a trademark cut for four, but was out for 10, brilliantly caught by a running Tryon off the bowling of Kapp.

It was left to Mooney to play the anchor role as regular wickets fell and after taking some time to settle before hitting the accelerator.

She brought up her half-century off 44 balls, and with Australia needing a big finish, hit an enormous six followed by a four off Ismail.

A single saw her off strike and Ismail took back-to-back wickets, as Australia finished on 6-156, having hit 46 runs off the final five overs.

Earlier, both teams went in unchanged as Lanning won the toss and opted to set South Africa a target.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Feb 16: beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Feb 18: beat South Africa by six wickets

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Australia beat India by five runs

Feb 24: South Africa beat England by six runs

Final

Feb 26: Australia beat South Africa by 19 runs