ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Aussies crush Sri Lanka as Healy, Mooney dominate

A 113-run stand between openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney helped keep Australia unbeaten at the T20 World Cup and all but seal a semi-final spot

Laura Jolly in Gqeberha

17 February 2023, 06:08 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

