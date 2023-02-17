Aussies crush Sri Lanka as Healy, Mooney dominate

Ruthless Aussies crush Sri Lanka after Harris acrobatics

Australia have one foot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals after cruising to a 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Gqeberha to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Grace Harris (2-7) took a contender for catch of the tournament and picked up two wickets as Australia's spinners restricted Sri Lanka to 8-112 at St Georgie's Park, before openers Alyssa Healy (54no off 43) and Beth Mooney (56no off 53) saw the Aussies home with 25 balls to spare.

Grace Harris' leaping grab will take some beating // ICC/Getty

It was Australia's third win from as many matches and they remain the only undefeated team in Group 1, with one game to come against hosts South Africa on Saturday.

Meg Lanning won her first toss of the tournament and sent her rivals in, and Sri Lanka made a positive start with skipper Chamari Athapaththu dispatching Ashleigh Gardner over cow corner for six.

After 29 runs came off the first four overs, Lanning tossed the ball to Ellyse Perry and the move immediately paid off.

Athapaththu looked to smack the veteran allrounder back down the ground, but her miscued shot hung in the air to allow time for Grace Harris to come tearing in and take a stunning leaping catch.

Ellyse Perry celebrates with Grace Harris after the two combined to remove Athapaththu // Getty/ICC

The Queenslander's brilliance forced the dangerous Athapaththu to depart for a run-a-ball 16, and Harris continued to make an impact when handed the ball.

Australia switched to spin with Sri Lanka 1-50 after seven overs, with Harris' offies used in rotation with leg-spinners Georgia Wareham and Alana King to put the brakes on the Sri Lankan pair of Harshitha Samarawickrama and Vishmi Gunaratne.

Just 18 runs came off the next six overs and as pressure mounted, Harshitha (34 off 40) advanced on Harris but her attempted slog missed entirely and Healy did the rest, whipping off the bails.

Harris had a second four balls later when she tossed one up to Oshadi Ranasinghe (0), who holed out to Tahlia McGrath at long on.

Wareham (1-20) was rewarded for another tidy performance when she had Anushka Sanjeewani (8) chopping on in the 17th over.

Megan Schutt (4-24) then returned to make an impact at the death, her final two overs procuring four wickets and going for just 10 runs as Sri Lanka finished on 8-112.

Megan Schutt claimed three wickets in the final over // Getty/ICC

Australia delivered 13 overs of spin in total, their most in a T20 World Cup match.

Perhaps inspired by Australia's efforts with the ball Sri Lanka immediately deployed their spinners as they looked to make early inroads in defence of their meagre total, but a third-over maiden bowled by Sugandika Kumari and a close stumping call for Healy aside, they caused few issues for the Australian openers.

Coming off scores of 0 and two in Australia's first two matches, Mooney got off the mark with a boundary while Healy looked to stamp her authority at the other end, stroking a trio of fours from the off-spin of Ranasinghe.

After a slow start to the tournament, Beth Mooney was back in the runs against Sri Lanka // Getty/ICC

Healy hammered a big six over Achini Kulasuriya's head in the ninth over, as Australia charged towards victory with greater intent than their pursuit of Bangladesh's 7-107 two days earlier.

The wicketkeeper-opener's second half-century of the tournament came off 38 balls, while Mooney raised the bat shortly after, reaching her own milestone from 50 deliveries before the pair iced victory in 15.5 overs.

Next up for the Aussies is a showdown with hosts South Africa, also at St George's Park, on Saturday.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Feb 16: beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Feb 18: v South Africa, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 19 AEDT)

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)