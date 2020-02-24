LIVE: Australia set target of 123 by plucky Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka opener Chamari Atapattu has cracked 50 off 38 balls to help lift her side to 6-122 in their T20 World Cup clash with Australia at the WACA Ground.

Atapattu cracked seven fours and two sixes in her quickfire knock, with Anushka Sanjeewani (25) and Umesha Thimashini (20) also chipping in with handy scores.

Sri Lanka were on track for a bigger score after moving to 3-91 after 14 overs.

But some tight bowling from Ellyse Perry and Jess Jonassen near the end restricted Sri Lanka to just 31 runs from their last six overs.

Molly Strano (2-23) and Nicola Carey (2-18) snared two wickets apiece.

The forecast rain and the mercurial Atapattu loomed as Australia's two biggest threats leading into the match.

The Australian squad would have been worried after seeing a hailstorm hit the WACA on Monday morning, but sunshine greeted the players when the match began at 3pm local time.

Atapattu made a slow start, failing to score from her opening five deliveries.

But she soon found her stride, cracking Australia's attack to all parts of the ground.

Australia's loss to India on Friday night means the defending champions will probably need to win their remaining three group games to reach the semi-finals.

Even then, their fate might be decided by net run rate.

Sri Lanka lost to New Zealand by seven wickets in their World Cup opener but they thrashed world No.2 England by 10 wickets in a warm-up match.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt

Sri Lanka XI: Hasini Madushika, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Umesha Thimashini, Harshitha Madhavi, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Shashikala Siriwardena, Nilakshika Silva, Ama Kanchana, Kaveesha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodani

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

February 21: India won by 17 runs

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia's matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network