ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

LIVE: Australia set target of 123 by plucky Sri Lanka

Chamari Athapaththu blasts whirlwind 50 but Aussie bowlers hold their nerve to peg Sri Lanka back

Laura Jolly at the WACA Ground, Perth

24 February 2020, 09:52 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo