Australia scrape home as Windies rue last-over drops

Finch, Wade show nerve in tense chase against Windies

Australia held on for a tense final-over victory over West Indies in their Dettol T20I series opener, as Aaron Finch's surprise demotion down the order paid off with the captain spearheading a rescue victory on the Gold Coast.

After the visitors struggled to handle the towering Aussie pace attack in stumbling to 9-145 on a proppy surface, Finch struck a commanding half-century as a 69-run partnership with the in-form Matthew Wade ensured a three-wicket win.

A sloppy match was summed up by the Windies dropping two catches in the final over of the game, ensuring the hosts snuck home following a late-game stumble.

Needing 11 off the last over, Wade pulled the first ball for four before Raymon Reifer and Kyle Mayers shelled straightforward outfield chances.

Last over in full: Missed chances costly in dramatic finish

A bizarre West Indies innings – they took 47 runs off the first five overs, 50 off the last five overs, but only 48 off the intervening 10 – was looking good value when Australia slumped to 5-58 in the eighth over.

The lively Cottrell had saluted twice as he started the collapse with a wild first over in which he cancelled out a series of rank half-trackers with two probing, swinging deliveries that claimed the scalps of David Warner and Mitch Marsh.

Cameron Green, opening in place of Finch, looked the part but was clean bowled for 14 (off 10 balls), while leg-spinner Yannic Cariah was rewarded for a strong debut performance with Glenn Maxwell out skying a catch for a dream maiden international wicket.

When Tim David holed out for a duck, the Aussies were staring down the barrel of a humbling defeat.

But Finch, who has a strong record in the middle order in T20s, found fluency in the middle order to hold the Australian chase together.

Timely Finch innings drags Aussies from trouble

It was Wade, now with scores of 39no, 1, 43no and 45no from his last four T20 innings, who was there at the end, albeit only due to the Windies’ butter fingers as Mitchell Starc scampered home for the match-sealing second run on the second-last ball of the night.

The Windies were well below their best but did show admirable fight given at least half their 14-man squad only arrived in the country hardly 48 hours earlier after only leaving from Guyana following the Caribbean Premier League final on the weekend.

Their 15th player from their World Cup squad – Shimron Hetmyer, one of their leading batters – failed to board the flight altogether.

Sent in on the drop-in surface hosting just its second men's international, the Windies got off to a flyer thanks to Kyle Mayers (39 off 36) despite Josh Hazlewood (3-35) striking twice in the powerplay.

The towering Aussie pace quartet put the squeeze on as they hit a bail-high length with precision, while spinners Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell only allowed 29 from their combined six overs.

The Windies' innings featured a series of jaw-dropping blows – Mayers' incredible back-foot punch over cover for six off Cameron Green the highlight – but went nine overs without a boundary through the middle overs.

Windies light up Metricon with six spectacular sixes

There was a further setback when skipper Nicholas Pooran was given lbw on review to Mitchell Starc (2-40) on a ball that he had hit with his bat but, in the television umpire's estimation, only after it had struck his boot.

Ball-tracking determined that it would have cannoned into leg-stump which took Starc, who had returned to his bowling mark to continue his over to Pooran, by surprise and left the Windies captain fuming.

"That's unbelievable": Starc's surprise at successful review

The review system was more favourable to the visitors in the penultimate over when Odean Smith was given a life after the Hazlewood bouncer he had edged behind was deemed to have been the Australian's second delivery over shoulder height in the over, and thus a no-ball.

It allowed Smith to continue a needed cameo of 27 off 17 balls that ensured the Windies reached a competitive 9-145.

That tally might have been smaller had it not been for a sloppy Aussie fielding effort that saw three catches go down, the first by Mitchell Starc at fine leg and the ensuing two off his bowling.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Wednesday Oct 5: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast, 6:10pm

Friday Oct 7: The Gabba, Brisbane, 6:10pm

Buy #AUSvWI T20 tickets here