County Championship Division One 2023

Ashes hopefuls in the runs as Aussie quicks dominate

Chris Tremain and Nathan McAndrew each claimed a five-wicket haul, and Sean Abbott took four, as the Australian seamers dominated the opening round of the County Championship

Jack Paynter and AAP

8 April 2023, 08:30 AM AEST

