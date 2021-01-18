England claim seven-wicket win over SL in first Test

Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence have held their nerve in an unbroken 52-run stand to guide England to a seven-wicket win on the fifth and final morning of the series-opening Test against Sri Lanka.

England ensured it didn't have any more hiccups in erasing the remaining 36 required on the last day after Sri Lanka had set up a tricky 74-run target on a turning wicket in Galle.

The tourists had slumped to 3-14 late on the fourth evening before Bairstow and Lawrence combined to usher their side to 3-76.

Bairstow remained unbeaten on 35 off 65 balls and Lawrence, who hit a gritty half-century in the first innings, finished 21 not out.

Sri Lanka had a chance of a breakthrough after England resumed on 3-38.

Bairstow might have been out lbw off Dilruwarn Perera's off-spin in the third over, but stand-in captain Dinesh Chandimal didn't go for the television referral.

The right-hander eventually sealed victory with a boundary when he swept Perera to square leg.

Joe Root's 228 in the first innings - his fourth Test double century - provided England with a hefty lead of 286 runs as the visitors posted 421 runs in the first innings after bowling Sri Lanka out for 135.

"The thing that pleased me the most was my mindset," Root said of his innings. "I felt I got into a good place, managed to get my feet apart, get forward and back well.

"People have been critical of my conversion, so nice to go up and make a big one."

The England captain also praised the effort of his two spinners - Dom Bess and Jack Leach, who snared 14 wickets between them with each bagging a five-wicket haul.

"Brilliant effort, particularly with the little cricket they've played recently," Root said.

"Series like these are always tough but without the prep it's testament to their characters.

"To come with little prep and play in the manner we have, has been really impressive."

Sri Lanka rallied with a 359-run effort in the second innings but the first-innings capitulation ultimately proved decisive in the outcome.

The second Test of the two-match series will also be played at Galle, starting on Friday.

England swept the series 3-0 when they last toured Sri Lanka in 2018.

Photo: Sri Lanka Cricket