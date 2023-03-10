Bangladesh v England T20Is - Men

Bangladesh hand T20 champs England first-up defeat

In their first match since the T20 World Cup win, Jos Buttler's side were outclassed by home side Bangladesh who enjoyed their first victory in the format over England

PA

10 March 2023, 12:17 PM AEST

