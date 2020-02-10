ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020

Bangladesh stun India to win first ever World Cup

Underdogs Bangladesh beat India in tense, rain-affected final of the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa

AFP

10 February 2020, 08:16 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo