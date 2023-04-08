Bangladesh see off Irish scare in seven-wicket Test win

Bangladesh have registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory in their solitary Test against Ireland, chasing down 138 in the fourth innings just after lunch on day four.

Bangladesh scored 369 and 3-138 while Ireland was 214 and 292 in their innings.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 126 in the first innings, completed the match for Bangladesh with 51 not out, joined by Mominul Hague's unbeaten 20.

Litton Das gave Bangladesh a fluent start before he was bowled by pacer Mark Adair for 23.

Ireland face Sri Lanka in two Tests in Galle beginning next week // AFP

Off-spinner Andy McBrine, who registered best figures by an Irish bowler with 6-118 in the first innings, then had Najmul Hossain caught by skipper Andrew Balbirnie for four, with Bangladesh slipping to 2-43 in the chase.

But Tamim and Mushfiqur ensured the team would be on course of a victory, sharing 46 runs for third wicket.

Bangladesh earlier took 36 minutes to wrap up Ireland's second innings for 292 after the visitors resumed on 286-6.

Pace bowler Ebadot Hossain rattled the stumps of McBrine in the fifth over of the day after he added just one run to his overnight 71 to be out on his career-best 72.

Ebadot then dismissed Graham Hume for 14, caught by Das to finish with 3-37.

After falling to 5-51 on the third morning and facing an innings defeat against the much-vaunted spin attack of Bangladesh, the Irish team dug in and grittily batted out the third day to give themselves faint hope.

Lorcan Tucker hit a century, complemented by career-best half-centuries by Harry Tector and McBrine, to help Ireland survive day three and reach stumps on 8-286, leading Bangladesh by 131 runs.

"It was certainly backs against the wall stuff on day two, I would say a lot of people wrote us off," Ireland captain Balbirnie said post-match.

"Our day (three) was probably as good a Test day as we've had for Ireland – the character, the application, the skill.

"If we got 170, 180 lead, who knows but having been (4-13) on that second evening and to get a lead to hopefully give them a bit of a fright was good.

"We're just going to try and take as many learnings as we can going into Sri Lanka next week."

On Friday, the visitors added just six runs to their overnight total.

McBrine is bowled by Ebadot Hossain early on day four for 72 // AFP

Tucker, who made 108 off 162 balls with 14 fours and one six, became the second Irishman to hit a century on debut after Kevin O'Brien.

Tector followed his 50 in the first innings with 56 in the second.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was the best bowler for Bangladesh with 4-90, following his 5-58 in the first innings.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who bowled only 13 overs, took 2-20.