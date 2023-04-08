Bangladesh v Ireland Test - Men

Bangladesh see off Irish scare in seven-wicket Test win

Mushfiqur Rahim passed 50 for the second time in the match as the Tigers comfortably chased down 138 in the fourth innings of their solitary Test against Ireland

AP

8 April 2023, 10:17 AM AEST

