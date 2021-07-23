Zimbabwe v Bangladesh T20Is - Men's

Bangladesh outclass Zimbabwe in first T20

Touring Bangladesh have continued their domination over Zimbabwe, winning the first T20 international by eight wickets in Harare

Reuters

23 July 2021, 06:57 AM AEST

