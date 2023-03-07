Bangladesh v England ODIs - Men

Shakib leads Bangladesh to upset win over England

Allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has proved Bangladesh's match-winner with bat and ball as they beat England by 50 runs in the third ODI in Chattogram

Reuters

7 March 2023, 07:53 AM AEST

