Bangladesh v England T20Is - Men

England suffer 3-0 series defeat in Bangladesh

A mid-innings collapse saw England unable to reel in Bangladesh’s total as the hosts sealed a T20 series clean sweep

AP

15 March 2023, 07:22 AM AEST

