England suffer 3-0 series defeat in Bangladesh

England have lost their T20 series in Bangladesh 3-0 after a dramatic collapse in the third and final match.

The tourists slumped from 1-100 to 6-128 in 30 balls as they paid again for picking an XI short of batting specialists

Jos Buttler's white ball team, world champions in both 50-over and 20-over formats, have now lost nine of their 12 limited overs matches since winning the T20 World Cup in Melbourne in November.

The series in Bangladesh were their first T20 outings since lifting the trophy and they paid the price for fielding XIs light on batting losing by six wickets, four wickets and, on Tuesday, 16 runs.

The latest loss came despite Buttler finally winning the toss after eight failures, and electing to bowl first. But an unchanged side conceded 2-158 in the field before falling short with the bat, finishing on 6-142.

Jos Buttler’s side have struggled since T20 World Cup success // Getty

Buttler (40) and Dawid Malan (53) had put on 95 after the early loss of Phil Salt but both fell in successive balls. Wickets then tumbled and though Chris Woakes hit the first two balls off the final over for four the 27 required was never likely.

"That one hurts," said England's Australian coach Matthew Mott. "To finish the way we did will leave a bit of a sour taste in our mouths.

"It should act as a real eye-opener on where we need to improve. Bangladesh definitely outfielded us in most of the games but particularly in this match. That's something we're going to focus a lot on."

England delivered a sloppy fielding performance in the field with Rehan Ahmed and Ben Duckett spilling simple catches.

Litton Das, dropped by Duckett on 51, top-scored with 73 off 57 balls, putting on 84 with Najmul Hossain Shanto, who contributed an unbeaten 47 from 36.

Litton Das cuts during his innings, which saw him grab player of the match honours // Getty

England's seamers finished strongly, allowing Bangladesh just 27 in the last five overs, but the total proved enough.

It did not look that way when Buttler, batting at three for the first time in his international career as part of a rejigged top order, was in harness with Malan. But the opener was caught behind attempting a pull before Buttler was then run out by a direct hit from Mehidy Hasan.

"Losing two wickets in two balls is really poor, I'm really disappointed in myself for not diving, not making my ground," he told Sky Sports.

"I should be really committed to making that run. It's disappointing and potentially costs you the game."

"That over, two set batsmen got out in two balls, changed the game completely," Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said.

Taksin Ahmed (42-26 off four) then dismissed Duckett and Moeen Ali as England ended a long and initially successful winter with defeat.

