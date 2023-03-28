Bangladesh betters Ireland in rain-shortened slog

Ireland have suffered defeat in their first T20 international against Bangladesh after falling to a 22-run defeat on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

A hefty rain delay cut the Bangladesh innings short by four balls as they finished on 5-207, in Chattogram on Monday.

Ireland then scrambled to chase a giant target of 104 in eight overs as set by DLS.

Bangladesh's top order produced a fine display to prop them up with Rony Talukdar smashing 67 off 38 balls, his maiden international half-century in the format, and Litton Das scoring 47 in 23.

32-year-old Rony Talukdar celebrates his maiden international fifty // Getty

After Shamim Hossain added a decent cameo with 30 off 20 play was brought to a halt in the final over due to rain, leaving captain Shakib Al Hasan unbeaten with a 13-ball 20.

Ross Adair (133 off 10 balls) and Paul Stirling (17 off eight) made a strong start to the Irish chase, scoring 32 from the first two overs but wickets then tumbled.

After Adair fell to Hasan Mahmud Taskin Ahmed took three wickets in the fourth over as Ireland went from 0-32 to 4-40 in eight balls.

Gareth Delaney (21 off 14) and George Tector (19 off 12) kept up the chase but Ireland finished well short on 5-81.

The second match is on Wednesday.