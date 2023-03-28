Bangladesh v Ireland T20Is - Men

Bangladesh betters Ireland in rain-shortened slog

Rony Talukdar cracked his format-best 67 off 38 balls as Bangladesh beat Ireland by 22 runs in a rain-affected opening to their T20 series

PA

28 March 2023, 07:27 AM AEST

