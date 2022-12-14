Bangladesh v India Tests - Men

Bangladesh start brightly before India recover

India lost three wickets in six overs in the morning session but recovered through Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer to leave the first Test evenly poised after day one

Reuters

14 December 2022, 10:44 PM AEST

