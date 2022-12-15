Bangladesh v India Tests - Men

India on top after Kuldeep, Siraj rip through Tigers

India are well on top after the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong, with the hosts 8-133 in reply to the visitors' first innings 404

Reuters

15 December 2022, 11:30 PM AEST

