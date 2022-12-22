Bangladesh v India Tests - Men

India start strongly in second Test against Bangladesh

India are 0-19 in reply to Bangladesh's 227 after day one of the second Test in Dhaka, with Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin taking four wickets each

AP

22 December 2022, 10:24 PM AEST

