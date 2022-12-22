India start strongly in second Test against Bangladesh

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have shared eight wickets to put India on top against Bangladesh after day one of the second Test in Dhaka.

Another quick, Jaydev Unadkat, took the other two wickets on Thursday in his first Test in 12 years.

Bangladesh were dismissed for 227 in their first innings and India reached 0-19 before bad light brought a premature end to the day with six overs remaining.

Shubman Gill was 14 not out with captain KL Rahul on 3 after surviving a leg-before decision.

Mominul Haque, one of two changes by Bangladesh after heavy defeat in the first Test last weekend in Chattogram, made a team-high 84 and was the ninth batter out. The home side lost their last five wickets for just 14 runs.

Most of the Bangladeshi players made starts but failed to carry on, on an otherwise good batting track. Mushfiqur Rahim made 26 and Liton Das added 25.

Mominul, who replaced Yasir Ali, was dropped on 11 by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off Ashwin (4-72).

However, Ashwin had Mominul caught by Pant when the batter's glove was nicked trying to leave a turning delivery. He hit 12 fours and one six in his 157-ball knock.

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh openers Najmul Hossain and Zakir Hasan combined for 39 but both of them were dismissed in the space of three balls.

Unadkat made the breakthrough when he dismissed Zakir (15) with a delivery that carried extra bounce.

Zakir, who made a century on debut in the first Test, could have gone for a duck had Mohammed Siraj not dropped him at backward square leg off Yadav in the second over of the day.

Najmul (24) went lbw after offering no shot against Ashwin.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan joined Mominul and played some aggressive shots. But he went for one shot too many as he lobbed one straight to Cheteshwar Pujara at mid-off and gave Yadav (4-25) his first wicket.

Mushfiqur was caught behind to an Unadkat length delivery that moved slightly. Liton played some beautiful shots around the wicket then chipped it straight to Rahul at midwicket off Ashwin.

In between, Mominul raised his 16th Test fifty off 78 balls with a fierce cut towards backward point for four against Unadkat.

Yadav found reverse swing in the final session and accounted for Mehidy Hasan Miraz (16) and Nurul Hasan Sohan (six), while Ashwin cleaned up the tail.