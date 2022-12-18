Bangladesh v India Tests - Men

India run through Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead

India have won the first Test against Bangladesh after bowling out the home side for 324 on the fifth day in Chittagong

Reuters

18 December 2022, 06:17 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo