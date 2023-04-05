Ireland strike late on day one after Taijul's five-for

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 5-58 as Bangladesh took early control on the opening day of the one-off Test against Ireland, before the tourists struck back late.

Playing their first Test since 2019, Ireland were bowled out for 214 in their first innings on Tuesday after failing to deal with Bangladesh's vaunted spin attack.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan and paceman Ebadot Hossain took two wickets each to complement Taijul's effort.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan, a left-arm spinner who holds the record of most Test wickets for Bangladesh, bowled just three overs, much to the relief of the Irish, who handed six players a debut.

Bangladesh ended the day on 2-34, with Ireland bowling intelligently to keep the batters in check.

Ireland celebrate the wicket of Tamim Iqbal on the last ball of the day // Getty

Mominul Haque was unbeaten on 12 after Tamim Iqbal was dismissed by offspinner Andy McBrine on the final ball of the day.

Paceman Mark Adair had earlier dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto for a duck in the first over.

"We are not on the backfoot despite losing (a) wicket in the last ball," Taijul said. "A big partnership is important if we want to set a big target for them in the first innings.

"We have batters capable of playing big innings. Hopefully we'll come back strongly."

Taijul registered his 11th five-wicket haul in Test cricket // Getty

Harry Tector made a team-high 50 on his debut for Ireland, while Lorcan Tucker scored 37. Curtis Campher added 34.

"It was huge. It was unbelievable. It makes the day a bit more even," Tector said of the two wickets late on. "We are shy with the bat but getting two wickets tonight is huge.

"It gives a lot of momentum for us tomorrow. I think that dismissal in particular, the way the ball spun, it is a good sign for us on this wicket. It was amazing."

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Ireland suffered an early setback in the fifth over when opener Murray Commins was trapped lbw for five by pace bowler Shoriful Islam.

Ebadot Hossain had opener James McCollum caught by Najmul Hossain on 15, ending his shaky stay at the crease.

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie and Tector looked confident in a 21-run stand, with Tector hitting offspinner Mehidy Hasan over mid-on for the only six in the morning session.

Tector also hit two fours against Taijul Islam, who found some turn and bounce and was rewarded when he removed Balbirnie (16) with a delivery that spun sharply as Ireland was left at 3-48.

Tector and Campher then gave Ireland a ray of hope, batting with caution and controlled aggression. They put on 74 runs for the fourth wicket before Mehidy broke the partnership, rattling the stump of Tector, who struck six fours and one six in his 92-ball knock.

Taijul got in on the act, dismissing Peter Moor (one) - who is playing his first Test for Ireland after switching from Zimbabwe - and Campher in consecutive overs.

Resistance then came from Tucker and Mark Adair, both registering 30-plus scores to push the total past 200.

Taijul, who tormented Irish batters with his arm balls, claimed both to complete his 11th five-for in Test cricket.

Mehidy then brought an end to the Irish innings, dismissing Graham Hume for two.