Bangladesh v Ireland Test - Men

Ireland strike late on day one after Taijul's five-for

Two late wickets gives Ireland momentum after the tourists’ batters earlier struggled against spin on day one in Mirpur

AP

5 April 2023, 08:17 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo