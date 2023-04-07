Tucker's debut ton leads Irish fightback against Bangladesh

Lorcan Tucker has hit a flawless century on debut in Ireland's fightback against Bangladesh to inject life into their one-off Test in Mirpur.

After falling to 5-51 on the third morning and facing an innings defeat against the much-vaunted spin attack of Bangladesh, the Irish dug in and grittily batted out the day to give themselves faint hope.

Tucker's ton, complemented by career-best half-centuries by Harry Tector and Andy McBrine, helped Ireland survive day three and reach stumps on 8-286, leading Bangladesh by 131 runs.

Tucker, who made 108 off 162 balls with 14 fours and one six, became the second Irishman to hit a century on debut after Kevin O'Brien.

He formed significant partnerships of 72 with Tector for the sixth wicket and 111 with McBrine for the seventh wicket that put Ireland in front.

Harry Tector scored a second half-century for the match // AFP

Bangladesh were bowled out for 369 in their first innings, taking a 155-run lead.

Tector, one of the six Irish debutants, followed his 50 in the first innings with 56.

McBrine, who registered the best Test bowling figures by an Irish bowler in the first innings with 6-118, was 71 not out.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was the best of the Bangladesh bowlers with 4-86.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan, another left-arm spinner who bagged two wickets on day two, bowled only six overs on day three.

Graham Hume (9no) saw out the day with McBrine, who will resume on Friday unbeaten on 71.