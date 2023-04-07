Bangladesh v Ireland Test - Men

Tucker's debut ton leads Irish fightback against Bangladesh

Ireland have a 131-run lead over Bangladesh heading into the penultimate day of their only Test match after a Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector and Andy McBrine rescued their second innings

7 April 2023, 11:56 AM AEST

