Bangladesh v New Zealand - Men's

NZ follow Australia, routed for 60 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh continue their hot recent form, beating New Zealand by seven wickets in Dhaka after bowling the tourists out for just 60

AP

2 September 2021, 06:57 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo