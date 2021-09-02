NZ follow Australia, routed for 60 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh have earned their first ever victory over New Zealand in T20 cricket at the 11th attempt with a seven-wicket win to open their five-match series in Dhaka.

New Zealand were dismissed for their joint-lowest score of 60 in just 16.5 overs before Bangladesh recovered from 2-7 to seal victory with five overs to spare, making 3-62.

Bangladesh have now bowled out both New Zealand and Australia for their lowest T20 totals in less than a month.

The Tigers dismissed Australia for 62 in the fifth and final match in August to win that series 4-1.

Once again, Bangladesh' spinners and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman played a key role on a slow, low surface, with the latter finishing with 3-13.

Fellow pace bowler Mohammad Saifuddin claimed two wickets while spinners Shakib Al Hasan, Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan shared the other five.

Like Australia last month, New Zealand are without several of their leading players for this series including Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Lockie Ferguson

After Tom Latham opted to bat first, the Kiwis were reduced to 4-9 in just the fourth over.

Latham and Henry Nicholls then shared 34 runs for the fifth wicket but both perished to big shots against Saifuddin after scoring 18 runs apiece.

Shakib celebrates the wicket of Tom Latham // Getty

They were the only batsmen to reach double figures.

Off-spinner Cole McConchie, one of two Kiwi debutants, and left-arm spinner Azaz Patel gave the side a glimmer of hope by removing openers Mohammad Naim and Liton Das in quick succession.

But the experienced Shakib made a valuable 25 off 33 balls before debutant Rachin Ravidra dismissed him for his maiden international wicket.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who returned to the squad after missing the Australia series, and skipper Mahmudullah then drove the side to victory.

The second match is on Friday, also in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, opening batsman and ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal has ruled himself out of Bangladesh's T20 World Cup campaign, citing lack of game time as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Tamim hurt his knee during the April-May tour of Sri Lanka but chief selector Minhajul Abedin was optimistic Bangladesh's one-day captain would regain his fitness ahead of the World Cup in October-November.

"Game time is the biggest reason. I haven't been playing this format for a long time," Tamim, who played the last of his 78 Twenty20 Internationals in March 2020, said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

"I don't think my injury is a concern, because I think I'd be fit before the World Cup. The main reason is I don't think it would be fair on those players who have played in the last 15-16 T20 matches that I haven't played."

Tamim's selection in the World Cup squad was seen as a matter of him regaining his fitness and the 32-year-old said he was not quitting the 20-overs format.