Bangladesh v New Zealand - Men's

Bangladesh trump NZ again in low-scoring thriller

Bangladesh continued their hot form in home T20s with a second win over New Zealand that went down the wire

AP

4 September 2021, 06:57 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo