NZ avoid upset to book knockout clash with Aussies

New Zealand ensured Monday's clash with Australia will be a virtual quarter-final after surviving an almighty scare against Bangladesh and escaping with a 17-run win in their Twenty20 World Cup game on Saturday.

The White Ferns managed to defend a paltry 91 after batting first at Melbourne's Junction Oval, restricting the Lady Tigers to 74.

But the Kiwis will have to seriously improve on Monday for their sudden-death showdown against Australia, with the winner moving onto the semi-finals.

Bangladesh's chase wasn't helped by key batter Nigar Sultana retiring hurt after she top-edged a shot into her helmet.

Sultana appeared to be in severe pain around her neck and was taken from the field on a motorised cart, but later returned to the crease.

The Lady Tigers were in the game at 2-31, but lost 7-27 after Sultana went down and were bowled out in the final over.

All of the White Ferns bowlers performed strongly, but Hayley Jensen was the pick of them with an accurate spell of 3-11.

"We didn't really bat too well there, but we know we're Kiwis and we scrap to the last ball so it was a really good bowling performance," Jensen said.

"I just kept it really simple, just hit the seam and bowl stump-to-stump.

"We know that we've done all the work so we'll just go into training and come out confident for the next match."

During New Zealand's innings, star batters Sophie Devine and Rachel Priest put on a 36-run opening stand, but the Kiwis then suffered an extraordinary collapse of 8-36 to be all-out in the 19th over.

Playing in her first World Cup match, Bangladesh's Ritu Moni destroyed the Kiwis with figures of 4-18.

New Zealand had already sought to put the heat on Australia earlier this week when Katey Martin declared "all the pressure" was on the hosts.

But their batting flop against ninth-ranked Bangladesh who haven't won a World Cup game in six years will be cause for concern ahead of their clash with the reigning champions.

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

February 21: India won by 17 runs

February 24: Australia won by five wickets

February 27: Australia won by 86 runs

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

