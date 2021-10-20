Bangladesh bounce back, Scotland stay unbeaten

Bangladesh's Twenty20 World Cup campaign is back on track after allrounder Shakib Al Hasan inspired them to a comfortable 26-run win over Oman at Muscat.

After a shock opening loss to Scotland, Bangladesh have rekindled their hopes of reaching the Super 12 stage by overcoming the spirited co-hosts on Tuesday thanks to Shakib's heroics.

QUICK SINGLE Great Scots: Bangladesh stunned in World Cup opener

Shakib thrashed 42 off 29 balls while opener Mohammad Naim was dropped twice on his way to 64 before Bangladesh were bowled out for 153 in their 20 overs after winning the toss.

Shakib then claimed 3-28 to earn man of the match honours while Mustafizur Rahman (4-36) recovered from an opening over that featured five wides to help restrict Oman to 9-127.

Opener Jatinder Singh top scored for Oman with 40 after receiving a life on 10.

"We'll take this win, but I think there are a lot of areas we need to improve," Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said.

Scotland stun Bangladesh, Oman win to start World Cup

"Shakib and Naim batted brilliantly, they had a good partnership and that took us to 150-plus but we should have done better with the new ball, bowled a lot of wides."

Bangladesh are now tied on two points with Oman behind leaders Scotland on four, with all of the Group B teams having one match left.

The top two teams move through to the Super 12 stage and Bangladesh should qualify for the next stage if they beat Papua New Guinea on Thursday.

QUICK SINGLE Oman smash records in 10-wicket thrashing of PNG

Shakib was run out midway through the 14th over, ending an 80-run third wicket stand with Naim.

Shakib's downfall sparked a collapse of 8-52 with Bilal Khan taking 3-18 and Fayyaz Butt 3-30.

Oman were well poised for an upset at 2-80 after 11 overs but they also lost their way after Jatinder fell two overs later.

"It was quite a chaseable target, the way our opening stand went, and we batted in the middle," Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood said.

QUICK SINGLE Ireland hero joins elite club with four wickets in four balls

"But the last five, six overs didn't go so well, we lost a lot of wickets."

Meanwhile, Scotland held out Papua New Guinea to claim a 17-run win and remain undefeated, taking a huge step toward the Super 12 stage.

Set 166 for victory, PNG were in sight of an upset when they required 46 from the last four overs after big hitting from Norman Vanua helped them recover from 5-35.

But PNG lost momentum after seamer Josh Davey (4-18) dismissed Vanua for a fine 47 off 37 balls.

Unreal! Irish Campher snares four wickets in four balls

Kiplin Doriga (18 off 11) and Chad Soper (16 off 11) went down swinging as PNG were bowled out for 148 with three balls remaining.

After winning the toss, Scotland reached 9-165 after Richie Berrington (70 off 49 balls) and Matthew Cross (45 off 36) put on 92 for the third wicket.

But Scotland's innings fell away, losing six wickets in the last 11 deliveries - including four in the final over by Kabua Morea (4-31) while Soper finished with 3-24.

While disappointed, PNG captain Assad Vala was buoyed by the way his side hit back after their heavy opening loss.

QUICK SINGLE All kits of the 16 teams at the T20 World Cup

"Getting exposure, playing more games and testing ourselves against quality opposition would be good," he said.

"If we can get more exposure we might be able to express ourselves better.

"But Scotland are a really good bowling team and they put us under pressure and we crumbled."

PNG take on Bangladesh on Thursday in what could be their final game with Scotland facing Oman on Friday.

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Australia's matches

Oct 23 v South Africa in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Oct 28 v Qualifier A1 in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 29 AEDT)

Oct 30 v England in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 31 AEDT)

Nov 4 v Qualifier B2 in Dubai (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Nov 6 v West Indies in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

All matches live and exclusive to Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL 2021 ICC T20 WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SQUADS FOR ALL 16 TEAMS

How the teams are grouped

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1, B2

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, B1, A2