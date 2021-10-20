ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Bangladesh bounce back, Scotland stay unbeaten

Following their shock loss to Scotland, Bangladesh beat Oman to remain on track to qualify for the second stage of the T20 World Cup

PA

20 October 2021, 06:57 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo