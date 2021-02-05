Bangladesh v West Indies Tests - Men's

Mehidy's maiden ton puts Bangladesh in control

A maiden Test century from Mehidy Hasan helped Bangladesh to 430 against the West Indies after the second day of the first Test in Chattogram

AP

5 February 2021, 02:24 AM AEST

