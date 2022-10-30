ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Last ball drama as Bangladesh win Gabba thriller

Little known no-ball rule almost costs Bangladesh their second victory of the tournament in bizarre scenes in Brisbane

Riley Alexander

30 October 2022, 12:05 PM AEST

