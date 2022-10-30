Last ball drama as Bangladesh win Gabba thriller

A tense final-ball victory by Bangladesh over Zimbabwe has had added drama injected into it with an extremely rare no-ball decision made courtesy of the third umpire.

Requiring five runs off the last delivery to secure a crucial win, Zimbabwean quick Blessing Muzarabani swung wildly as he advanced down the wicket only to appear be stumped, sending Bangladesh players and fans into raptures.

But as Tigers players continued celebrating and opposition benches began shaking hands, umpires went upstairs to see whether Bangladesh 'keeper Nurul Hasan had taken the ball in front of the stumps.

Replays had cleared Nurul of any wrong-doing when he stumped Richard Ngarava just one ball earlier, however this time the wicketkeeper was shown to have clearly taken the ball in front of the wickets before completing the dismissal.

Muzarabani reacts to what appeared to be his dismissal on the final ball // Getty

Receiving confirmation of the no-ball, umpire Marais Erasmus signalled the decision in front of an empty playing field barring a groundskeeper and his mower, as players and staff shook hands across the boundary line.

Bangladesh's elation turned to confusion and worry as they were forced back onto the field to re-bowl the last delivery, with Zimbabwe now holding the added bonus of a free hit and only needing four runs for victory.

An improbable win loomed for the Zimbabweans; however, it was an anti-climactic finish with Muzarabani swinging and missing once again, allowing Bangladesh fans to celebrate as they did just minutes earlier.

Zimbabwe had done well to put themselves in a position to win at all, slumping to 4-35 at one point in their pursuit of 151 and requiring 16 off the last over.

Four leg-byes and a monster six over fine leg from Ngarava on the third and fourth balls of the 20th over kept hopes of victory alive, however it was all in vain as Bangladesh recorded their second win of the T20 World Cup.

Sean Williams had earlier breathed life into Zimbabwe's chase with a magnificent 64 from 42 deliveries, before mercurial allrounder Shakib Al Hasan spectacularly ran him out in the penultimate over.

Bangladesh quick Taskin Ahmed took three crucial early wickets in what appeared to be a game-sealing spell, while Mosaddek Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman both claimed two wickets each.

Bangladesh started slowly in the first innings after winning the toss and electing to bat but clawed their way to 150 on the back off Najmul Hossain Shanto who struck 71 off 55 deliveries.

The win at least temporarily puts Bangladesh into second spot in Group 2, with tough matches against India and Pakistan to come.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, suffered their first loss of the tournament so far and their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals now hinge on other results falling their way.

A must-win clash with the Netherlands looms on Wednesday, before they take on India in a match that will likely decide their fate.