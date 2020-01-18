KFC BBL|09

LIVE: Scorchers chasing 142 for victory v Stars

Hilton Cartwright posts his second half-century of BBL|09 against his former side as Melbourne Stars finish 6-141

Cricket Network

18 January 2020, 06:43 PM AEST

