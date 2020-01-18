LIVE: Scorchers chasing 142 for victory v Stars

The table-topping Melbourne Stars have dropped Ben Dunk while former Test player Kurtis Patterson makes his long-awaited KFC BBL debut for the Perth Scorchers as the two sides face off at the MCG.

The return to fitness for Patterson is a major boon for the Scorchers as they look to give a better account of themselves after being thrashed on home turf when the same sides met last Wednesday night.

On that occasion the Scorchers suffered a horror collapse losing nine wickets for 47 runs to be bowled out for 86 as the Stars romped home in their run chase with 48 balls to spare.

In today's rematch, Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell won the bat-flip and opted to bat first first at the MCG in a game screened exclusively on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports.

Dunk joined the Stars on a big-money, five-year deal through to BBL|11 after topping the BBL run-scorer charts in BBL|06 with the Adelaide Strikers. He has scored 84 runs in six innings so far in BBL|09 but was squeezed out of the line-up with the return of Nic Maddinson.

The Stars have also been bolstered after captain Glenn Maxwell and BKT Golden Cap wearer Marcu Stoinis were overlooked by the Australian ODI side that is currently in India.

The Scorchers today announced they have signed South Africa international Morne Morkel for the remainder of the BBL|09 season, however he will not feature in this afternoon's match.

Morkel, who took 544 international wickets in a distinguished career with the Proteas, will link up with the Scorchers in Perth next week but will not play until the January 26 clash in Sydney against the Thunder, by which time England international Chris Jordan will have departed to link up with his countrymen for the limited-overs component of their South Africa tour.

The Stars, meanwhile, will be without Haris Rauf today after the Pakistan speedster they plucked from obscurity and rocketed onto the international stage continued his meteoric rise with a call-up to Pakistan's T20 squad to face Sri Lanka.

The Stars have yet to secure a replacement international while Rauf is away and will go into this match with spinner Sandeep Lamichhane as their sole international.

The Stars remain hopeful Rauf will return for their finals campaign, with a win today all-but guaranteeing them to finish in top spot for the BBL|09 home-and-away season. That would see them host 'The Qualifier' final between the top two ranked teams, with the winner of that match to host the BBL Final on February 8.

The top two teams will have a 'double chance' this season with the loser of the qualifying final hosting 'The Challenger' final on February 6.

Melbourne Stars XI: Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell (c), Sebastian Gotch (wk), Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Daniel Worrall, Lance Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Perth Scorchers XI: Liam Livingstone, Joshua Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Mitch Marsh (c), Kurtis Patterson, Cameron Green, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly Fawad Ahmed