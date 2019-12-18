Philippe powers Sixers to first-up BBL triumph

Clinical Sixers smash the Scorchers at SCG

The Score: Perth Scorchers 131 (Green 36; Curran 3-32, Dwarshius 2-15) lost to Sydney Sixers 2-137 (Philippe 81no, Hughes 22; Jordan 2-13) with 30 balls remaining

The match in a tweet: Outrageously talented Philippe puts Scorchers to sword as Sixers romp to eight-wicket win to start #BBL09 with a bang

The Hero: Sydney Sixers wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Phillippe started his KFC BBL campaign with a bang against his former side, hammering 81 not out from 44 balls (at a strike rate of 184.09) in an innings full of highlights. He finished the game with a six over mid-wicket and thumped 11 boundaries and three maximums against Perth Scorchers at the SCG. The 22-year-old right-hander hit sumptuous strokes to all parts of the field with his off-drives over the boundary rope a feature. Philippe hit 304 runs at 30.4 in his maiden BBL campaign for the Sixers last season and boasted a strike rate of 158.33 – the best of the competition’s top-50 run-scorers. Philippe was not offered a contract by the Scorchers at the start of the last BBL season before making the move to the Sixers, but he appears destined for higher honours when you consider his ability with the bat and clean work behind the stumps. Philippe also secured the BKT Tires Golden Cap for the highest run-scorer in the tournament so far.

Red-hot Philippe hammers unbeaten 81

The Supporting Cast: The Sixers have always had a strong bowling attack and their pacemen and spinners wasted no time finding their marks. Tom Curran conceded eight runs an over but collected 3-32, while Ben Dwarshuis (2-15) and Ben Manenti (2-29) also impressed. Sean Abbott (1-28) and Steve O’Keefe (1-29) have been key to the club’s success in recent years but the experienced pair were not relied upon to make major contributions as the five applied relentless pressure as wickets tumbled with regularity.

Tom Curran also claimed the Golden Cap for his spell of 3-32 (4).

The Consolation Act: Cameron Green showed his immense talent in an impressive knock of 36 from 32 balls after a top-order collapse. The allrounder is unable to bowl at the moment because of injury, but he is set to play a key role with the bat for the Scorchers, who waved goodbye to the likes of Shaun Marsh and Hilton Cartwright over the off-season, while Michael Klinger has moved into coaching with Melbourne Renegades after his retirement. Englishman Chris Jordan was the only wicket-take for the losing side with 2-13 from three overs.

The Big Moment: Young off-spinner Manenti, who made his BBL debut for the Sixers almost 12 months ago, claimed two massive wickets after the Scorchers threatened a fightback. The 22-year-old removed young gun Green (36) and opposing captain Mitch Marsh (32) in consecutive overs after the pair put on 58 for the fifth wicket. Manenti finished with 2-21 from three overs.

The Powerplay: The Scorchers were always struggling after four wickets tumbled in the Powerplay. While Marsh and Green stopped the bleeding temporarily, the visitors were always fighting an uphill battle after losing four of their top-five batsmen in the first 33 balls of the match. They also lost 5-22 at the back end of the innings, robbing Adam Voges’ side of any chance of posting a competitive total.

Sixers nail Scorchers with four Powerplay wickets

The Onslaught: Scorchers recruit Fawad Ahmed isn't known for his batting, but he took to Curran in the final over of his team's innings, blasting two sixes and a four before he was dismissed for 19 from nine balls on the finals delivery of the innings, comfortably topping his previous best Twenty20 score of five not out. Fawad’s surprising batting cameo had the Fox Cricket commentators in stitches, but it will also lead to a big reward for one lucky fan. The League’s naming rights partner, KFC, is this year offering a prize draw of $10,000 for each game that features a player hitting a six off a Bucket Ball Free Hit. All the details and how to enter here.

Fawad's flurry lifts the Scorchers in Sydney

The Next Stops: The Sixers will next face Hobart Hurricanes in Alice Springs on Friday, while the Scorchers will host defending champions Melbourne Renegades at Perth Stadium on Saturday.

Sixers XI: Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Steve O'Keefe