McDermott fireworks power Hurricanes to upset win

Canes soar into finals contention after McDermott brilliance

Ben McDermott has launched Hobart back into KFC BBL contention after powering the Hurricanes to a six-wicket win over the Sydney Thunder.

McDermott smashed 96 runs from 56 balls on Monday night, as the Hurricanes chased down the Thunder's 5-177 with two overs to spare.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hurricanes, and moved them from seventh to third on the ladder.

McDermott launches huge bombs in brilliant 96

With three games to play, the Thunder are still second but only three points clear of seventh after missing a crucial chance to kick clear.

McDermott was electric at Manuka Oval in Canberra, helping the Hurricanes to the bonus point along the way.

The right-hander blasted five sixes, including one of the biggest in recent years in the BBL when he hit Nathan McAndrew over the legside and out of the ground.

McDermott also hit two sixes in one big over off Daniel Sams, with the wicketkeeper-batsman now averaging 49.62 for the season.

He appeared certain to hit the season's first BBL century before falling to Tanveer Sangha with the match all but done.

McDermott also shared a 109-run partnership with Dawid Malan (42 off 28), before the Englishman was out trying to reverse sweep Sangha (2-45).

The Thunder also suffered a scare when last summer's leading wicket-taker Sams hurt his right hand trying to field a ball off his own bowling.

He finished his over and bowled one more, before coming from the field.

Earlier, Scott Boland became the first bowler in BBL history to claim the wickets of an opposition's top three batsmen in one over.

Billings boosts Thunder with speedy half-century

After the Thunder shot out of the blocks with Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja, Boland removed both openers as well as Oliver Davies in the space of five balls.

The Thunder were kept to 25 from the next four overs before Sam Billings kickstarted a fightback with 50 from 34 despite being dropped twice.

Ben Cutting and Daniel Sams took over once Boland had Billings caught behind, as the Thunder hit 33 from their two-over power surge late in the innings.

But it still wasn't enough, as Boland's 4-41 gave McDermott the platform to put Hobart back into BBL reckoning.