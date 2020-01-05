LIVE: Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes

The Perth Scorchers host the Hobart Hurricanes in tonight's late KFC BBL clash at Optus Stadium with both sides looking to kick-start a run towards the five-team finals series.

Perth and Hobart both languish near the foot of the table with only two wins apiece ahead of this clash.

Hurricanes skipper Ben McDermott won the bat flip and opted to bat first.

Scott Boland makes his Hurricanes debut tonight after the side lost James Faulkner to a calf-injury while Tom Rogers comes in with Clive Rose sitting out the match on the Optus Stadium pace-friendly surface.

The Scorchers were forced into a late squad change with Ashton Turner ruled out with illness as Tim David comes in to replace him for his first outing of the season.

The Hurricanes have won each of their past three matches against the Scorchers, having lost the six matches previous to that. However, they have lost their past three successive road games heading into this contest.

Their most recent visit to Perth, last January in BBL|08 did yield them a memorable win however.

Chris Jordan's fielding has been a highlight in BBL|09 but Fawad Ahmed has dropped four catches ranked 'easy' for BBL cricketers since the start of last season; more than any other fielder in that time.

He does come into this match having taken 3-16 against the Brisbane Heat, however.

Perth Scorchers XI: Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Tim David, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed.

Hobart Hurricanes XI: D'Arcy Short, Simon Milenko, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (c/wk), David Miller, George Bailey, Tom Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Qais Ahmad, Riley Meredith