LIVE: Sixers v Strikers in Coffs Harbour

Australia international Josh Hazlewood makes his return from a hamstring injury in tonight's KFC BBL clash between the Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers in Coffs Harbour.

Strikers captain Alex Carey won the bat flip and opted to set a target.

The Northern NSW venue, previously best known as the home of the Big Banana tourist attraction, sees second-placed Sixers host the third-placed Strikers.

The return of Hazlewood, his first competitive action since injuring his hamstring in the Perth Domain Test against New Zealand, will be welcomed by the Sixers who had been weakened by the loss of leading wicket-taker Sean Abbott who will miss several weeks with a side strain.

The Strikers also have a big bowling inclusion with Michael Neser to play his first game of the summer for the club after spending the Test summer on 12th man duties for the Australian side.

Neser worked his way up to become part of Australia's Test squad during last winter's Ashes series but is yet to be capped at Test level, and will be no doubt champing at the bit to get into a competitive fixture.

His last game was a December 7 Marsh Sheffield Shield match for Queensland against NSW at the SCG.

Neser's return means there's no room for Wes Agar, who was omitted from the Strikers' 13-man squad for this match, while Hazlewood replaces Ben Manenti in the Sixers playing XI.

The Sixers will be missing captain Moises Henriques, who is absent for the birth of his first child, with Justin Avendano coming in to the side as Daniel Hughes takes the reins for this match.

Jake Weatherald looms as a form batsman for the visitors, with his 52 in the Strikers' last game the 10th time he has passed fifty, a club record.

The Sixers have won their past two matches against the Strikers, but the team in magenta have never won three in a row against the Jason Gillespie-coached Adelaide outfit.

The Strikers have enjoyed playing on the road so far this season, however, and have won their past three completed away games. The only time they've bettered that was a five-match win streak on the road in BBL|04.

Sydney Sixers XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes (c), James Vince, Justin Avendano, Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Josh Hazlewood, Lloyd Pope

Adelaide Strikers XI: Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Alex Carey (c/wk), Jon Wells, Cameron White, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway, Billy Stanlake