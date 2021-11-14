Weber WBBL|07

Strikers sink hot-and-cold Heat to firm finals hopes

Katie Mack hit an unbeaten fifty to keep the Strikers' top-four hopes on track and upset the Heat on their home turf

Laura Jolly

14 November 2021, 12:55 PM AEST

