Weber WBBL|08

Strikers pace aces tear through Heat in Brisbane

Aussie stars Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown combined to rip apart Brisbane's strong batting line-up, as the Strikers extended their winning streak to three

Laura Jolly

27 October 2022, 10:37 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

