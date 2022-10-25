Kerr, Knott lead late fightback as Heat go top of the table

Heat edge Thunder as rain tumbles in Brisbane

Phoebe Litchfield scored a second consecutive half century but a late fightback from Amelia Kerr and Charli Knott powered Brisbane Heat to the top of the Weber WBBL|08 table in a rain-affected clash in Brisbane.

Chasing 140 under lights in their first home game at Allan Border Field since 2019 following an $18m revamp, the Heat's middle-order got the wobbles as they slipped to 5-72 in the 13th over in response to Sydney Thunder's 7-139.

The Thunder had done their best to keep the home side in it with six dropped catches but a slice of luck off the helmet of wicketkeeper Tahlia Wilson marked the start of a change of fortunes for the visitors.

The Heat had progressed to 51 for the loss of one wicket when star batter Grace Harris attempted to ramp a full toss from pacer Sammy-Jo Johnson.

Harris caught out by Wilson's perfect header

But Harris only managed to "middle it" into Wilson's helmet with the ball ricocheting off the protective headwear into the safe hands of England import Amy Jones at point to send the Brisbane power-hitter on her way back to the dugout for seven.

Harris' innings typified the Thunder's shambolic fielding effort, with Harris offering a stumping chance to Wilson and being dropped twice at mid-on in the space of three balls before she was eventually out an over later.

Her dismissal sparked a middle-order collapse of 4-21 as the Thunder finally hung onto a chance as Litchfield juggled an attempt in the outfield to remove Harris' sister Laura for four.

New Zealand seamer Lea Tahuhu did the damage with 3-31 from her four overs but compatriot Kerr saved the Heat and spurred them to their fourth win of the season.

Kerr (22no off 15) and Knott (20no off 16) put on an unbeaten 48 for the sixth wicket after the loss of the tournament's leading run-scorer Georgia Redmayne for 33.

Kerr smashed the last ball of the 17th over to the square leg fence that edged the Heat ahead as the rain came tumbling down in Brisbane, and they emerged victorious by three runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method when the players were taken from the field two balls later.

Litchfield's classy 50 from 38 balls with nine boundaries laid the platform for the Thunder and continued to etch her name into national selection calculations.

The 19-year-old was supported by veteran Rachael Haynes (38) and Jones (24), who later took the gloves when Wilson was assessed for concussion following her head knock.

Litchfield powers Thunder with back-to-back fifties

But no one else from the Thunder was able to reach double figures as Heat spinners Jess Jonassen (2-20 from four) and Kerr (1-20 from four) put the brakes on.

Nicola Hancock was the other multiple wicket taker for the Heat with 2-25 from four.

The Heat return to AB Field on Thursday for their next match against the Adelaide Strikers, while the Thunder travel to Ballarat to face the Melbourne Stars on Monday in search of their second win for the tournament.

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash