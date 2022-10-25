Weber WBBL|08

Kerr, Knott lead late fightback as Heat go top of the table

Brisbane Heat have edged Sydney Thunder in their return home to AB Field, with a clutch boundary from star New Zealand allrounder Amelia Kerr sealing a rain-affected victory

Jack Paynter

25 October 2022, 10:00 PM AEST

