Redmayne, Harris dominate as Heat defeat Thunder

Redmayne, Harris star as Heat jump to second

Brisbane Heat have snapped a two-game losing streak and jumped into second spot on the Weber WBBL|08 table after seeing off a gallant Sydney Thunder in Hobart.

Grace Harris (74 off 54) and Georgia Redmayne (64 off 46) combined for a 126-run partnership to help the Heat put on 3-163 after winning the flip at Blundstone Arena.

Harris hammers Thunder attack with speedy 74

Jess Jonassen (3-20) and Courtney Sippel (3-27) then helped restrict the Thunder to 9-149, sealing a crucial two points after consecutive defeats to the Strikers and Scorchers.

The Heat’s first 20 runs came from boundaries as Redmayne and Danni Wyatt made an aggressive start, before Belinda Vakarewa removed the England opener for 15, claiming her first scalp since returning to the club.

But Redmayne and Harris quickly took control, punishing the Thunder attack as they pushed Brisbane towards a commanding total.

Harris’ fifty came off 38 balls and Redmayne’s off 36, and it took a double strike from Vakarewa in the 19th over (the only Thunder bowler to take a wicket) to remove the pair.

Golden cap Redmayne blazes 64 against Thunder

Redmayne, the current BKT Golden Bat, extended her lead at the top of the runs table with her innings that featured nine fours, while Harris was also destructive, thumping nine fours and one six.

After their dismissals the boundaries dried up; the Heat stuck to their batting order rather than roll the dice on the out-of-form but ultra-aggressive Laura Harris, and just nine runs were scored off the final two overs.

Hannah Darlington (0-40 off four overs) was expensive in just her second game back from injury, while Lea Tahuhu, Sammy-Jo Johnson and Sam Bates all went above eight runs an over.

Only Vakarewa was economical, finishing with 3-21 including a maiden.

Sippel strikes first ball to remove England star

In reply, the Thunder lost England's Tammy Beaumont first ball when she edged behind a delivery from Sippel.

Phoebe Litchfield’s excellent form continued as she hammered 39 off 22 balls but her run out in the 10th over after a mix-up with Johnson proved costly.

The powerful Johnson stuck in there but battled to get going in her run-a-ball 41, and skipper Rachael Haynes (31 off 29 balls) also made a start but the hefty target ultimately proved too much, as the Thunder lost 5-14 to end their innings on 9-149.

The seventh-placed Thunder likely need to win each of their final five games to keep their finals hopes alive.

Both teams are back in action on Sunday, with the Thunder to meet the Renegades and the Heat to meet the Hurricanes.

