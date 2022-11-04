Weber WBBL|08

Redmayne, Harris dominate as Heat defeat Thunder

Brisbane Heat jump into second spot on the table after claiming a 14-run win over Sydney Thunder in Hobart

Laura Jolly

4 November 2022, 06:29 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

