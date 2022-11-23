Weber WBBL|08

Heat book date with Strikers after eliminating Hurricanes

Jess Jonassen’s side proved too good for the Hurricanes in the Eliminator, after a match-defining Laura Harris innings at Karen Rolton Oval

Laura Jolly at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

23 November 2022, 10:23 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo