Cane train full steam ahead with third straight win

Hurricanes douse Heat to storm into third

Hobart Hurricanes have rocketed from fifth to third on the Weber WBBL|08 table after beating the second-placed Brisbane Heat by six wickets in a rain-reduced match on Saturday night.

The start of the contest was delayed due to wild Adelaide weather, with heavy storms lashing the South Australian capital and destroying one of the sight screens at Karen Rolton Oval.

Remarkably, play was only delayed by an hour thanks to quick-working ground staff, who dried the outfield and secured a new temporary sight screen, before the match was reduced to 13 overs a side.

The Hurricanes were on top early with ball in hand, as Molly Strano took a return catch to dismiss Georgia Voll - who was moved to open in place of the injured Georgia Redmayne - for a duck.

Hayley Jensen picked up the big wicket of Danni Wyatt (4) and Amelia Kerr (3) also departed cheaply.

The Heat slumped to 3-18 before reaching 6-100 courtesy of solid knocks from Grace Harris (41 off 30 balls) and Laura Harris (32 off 20).

However the total was not enough, as the Hurricanes reached 4-101 with three balls to spare.

Hurricanes opener Lizelle Lee (24 off 19 balls) and Mignon du Preez (37 off 29 balls) set the foundation, before Elyse Villani (26no off 17 balls) saw her side home.

Villani shuffled herself down to No.5 for the shortened match after a lean run of form, promoting Ruth Johnston (6) and her delayed arrival at the crease produced her most fluent performance of the season to date.

The Hurricanes have now won three matches in a row - something they have not managed since WBBL|01 - and have kept themselves firmly in the running to snap their five-year finals drought.

Just three competition points separates first from fifth spot, setting up a thrilling final week of the regular season.

