Weber WBBL|08

Cane train full steam ahead with third straight win

Hobart Hurricanes return to the top four and win three consecutive games for the first time since WBBL|01 after besting the Heat in a rain-shortened affair in Adelaide

AAP & cricket.com.au

12 November 2022, 09:00 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo