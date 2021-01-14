KFC BBL|10

Ice-cool Burns seals Heat win after late collapse

Brisbane's experienced batter held his nerve to get his side over the line and continue their surge up the BBL|10 table

Luke D'Anello

14 January 2021, 10:48 PM AEST

@LukeDAnello

