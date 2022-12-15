KFC BBL|12

Skipper powers new-look Renegades to first up win

Renegades captain Nic Maddinson made 87 and spinner Akeal Hossein also starred as last season's wooden-spooners started BBL|12 with a 22-run win over the Heat in Cairns

AAP

15 December 2022, 10:30 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo