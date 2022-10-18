Weber WBBL|08
Heat ease past Renegades as Redmayne falls just shy of ton
A 165-run opening stand between Georgia Redmayne and Grace Harris propelled Brisbane Heat to a comfortable win in Mackay
AAP
18 October 2022, 07:06 PM AEST
Brisbane Heat openers Georgia Redmayne and Grace Harris have set a franchise-record opening stand to set up a 21-run win in their Weber WBBL clash with the Melbourne Renegades.
Redmayne (98no off 67 balls) and Harris (65 off 50) combined for a stunning 165-run stand in Mackay that featured scintillating shots all around the ground and slick running between wickets.
The Heat made 1-180 batting first and the Renegades could only managed 6-159 in response.
The Redmayne-Harris partnership was the highest for any wicket in the Heat's history and the third-best in WBBL history.
The Heat have a strong record against the Renegades and the 180 total was the fourth-best in their history, with three of those top four coming against the Renegades.
The powerful Harris gave the innings early impetus with three boundaries in the opening over.
Redmayne, a stylish left-hander, started sedately but warmed to her task. Her timing and placement throughout the innings was impeccable.
A medical doctor by profession, the 28-year-old started the final over within reach of a century but was at the non-striker's end for the final two deliveries.
The Renegades began their innings with a flourish, as opener Hayley Matthews raced to 35 from 19 deliveries.
The West Indies star was looking dangerous before Harris flung herself to the left to take a splendid diving catch in the covers.
The required rate blew out to over 12 with six overs remaining and the Heat cruised to their second win in a row.
Impressive legspinner Amelia Kerr (2-27 off four) was the pick of the Heat bowlers.
Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash