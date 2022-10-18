Weber WBBL|08

Heat ease past Renegades as Redmayne falls just shy of ton

A 165-run opening stand between Georgia Redmayne and Grace Harris propelled Brisbane Heat to a comfortable win in Mackay

AAP

18 October 2022, 07:06 PM AEST

