Heat ease past Renegades as Redmayne falls just shy of ton

Redmayne and Harris's record stand powers Heat win

Brisbane Heat openers Georgia Redmayne and Grace Harris have set a franchise-record opening stand to set up a 21-run win in their Weber WBBL clash with the Melbourne Renegades.

Redmayne (98no off 67 balls) and Harris (65 off 50) combined for a stunning 165-run stand in Mackay that featured scintillating shots all around the ground and slick running between wickets.

The Heat made 1-180 batting first and the Renegades could only managed 6-159 in response.

Redmayne finishes unbeaten on 98 for highest Big Bash score

The Redmayne-Harris partnership was the highest for any wicket in the Heat's history and the third-best in WBBL history.

The Heat have a strong record against the Renegades and the 180 total was the fourth-best in their history, with three of those top four coming against the Renegades.

The powerful Harris gave the innings early impetus with three boundaries in the opening over.

Grace Harris guides one fine in her innings of 65 // Getty

Redmayne, a stylish left-hander, started sedately but warmed to her task. Her timing and placement throughout the innings was impeccable.

A medical doctor by profession, the 28-year-old started the final over within reach of a century but was at the non-striker's end for the final two deliveries.

The Renegades began their innings with a flourish, as opener Hayley Matthews raced to 35 from 19 deliveries.

The West Indies star was looking dangerous before Harris flung herself to the left to take a splendid diving catch in the covers.

Horizontal Harris flies to her left to hold onto a screamer

The required rate blew out to over 12 with six overs remaining and the Heat cruised to their second win in a row.

Impressive legspinner Amelia Kerr (2-27 off four) was the pick of the Heat bowlers.

