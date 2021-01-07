KFC BBL|10

Heat hold their nerve to sink Stars on soggy Gold Coast

A waterlogged match produced intense bursts of action featuring some of the BBL's biggest hitters but it was the Brisbane Heat's excellent outfielding the proved the difference

Adam Burnett at Metricon Stadium

7 January 2021, 08:04 AM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo