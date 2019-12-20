KFC BBL|09

Maxwell master-class trumps Banton blitz

Young Englishman wows Gold Coast crowd, but Stars captain's 83 in return to cricket consigns Heat to second straight defeat

Louis Cameron

20 December 2019, 10:49 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo