Weber WBBL|08

Brisbane Heat hold their nerve to see off plucky Stars

Lauren Winfield-Hill and Annabel Sutherland's explosive innings put Melbourne Stars within reach of an upset win, but the Heat held on for a narrow win in Mackay

Laura Jolly

15 October 2022, 10:28 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

