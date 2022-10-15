Brisbane Heat hold their nerve to see off plucky Stars

Stars fall short as Heat secure first points of WBBL|08

Brisbane Heat have held their nerve at the death to seal a thrilling nine-run win over Melbourne Stars in Mackay.

Set a hefty target of 180, explosive knocks from Lauren Winfield-Hill (74 off 51) and Annabel Sutherland (45 off 22) put the Stars within reach of a significant upset.

QUICK SINGLE Ecclestone stars as Sixers maintain perfect start

But a late fightback with the ball led by Aussie spinner Jess Jonassen kept the Melbourne club to 8-170 and sealed Brisbane's first win of the season.

Earlier, teenage Heat opener Ellie Johnston hammered her first WBBL half-century, setting the scene for Brisbane Heat’s total of 3-179.

Johnston was promoted to the top of the order in place of Grace Harris, who sat out the game as a precautionary measure due to knee soreness, and the 19-year-old did not throw away her shot, hammering 54 from 34 deliveries.

Teen opener flays Stars attack in fast fifty

She cleared the rope four times, becoming the youngest Heat player to score a WBBL fifty in the process, beating Beth Mooney’s previous record of 21 years 332 days, before eventually holing out to the bowling of Sophie Day.

English import Alice Capsey picked up a wicket with her first over, taking a return catch to remove Georgia Redmayme for 33, however, Georgia Voll’s speedy 40no from 28 deliveries helped the Heat to 3-179 against the young Stars attack.

The Stars debuted a new-look English opening pair with Winfield-Hill joined by Bess Heath - a replacement player covering for Jemimah Rodrigues, who was busy helping India win the Asia Cup on Saturday.

Winfield-Hill debuts for Stars in style with rapid 74

They were handed the unenviable task of filling the hole left by Elyse Villani and Meg Lanning, following the former's defection to Hobart and the latter's ongoing break from cricket.

Winfield-Hill touched down in Australia full of confidence after a stunning home domestic summer in England and carried it into her first match as a Melbourne Star, racing to a half-century from 32 balls.

Heath never quite got going before she was bowled by Amelia Kerr for a 25-ball 21, while 18-year-old Capsey hit two boundaries before suffering the same fate, out for 15.

Sutherland’s dominant knock can’t drag Stars over line

Winfield-Hill was the key for the Stars, but when she chipped a simple catch to extra cover on 74, the Stars were left needing 66 off 34 with two fresh batters at the crease.

Sutherland carried on her strong one-day form with a blazing 45 off 22 to keep the Stars in the game, but when she fell to Jonassen at the start of the final over with her side still 14 runs shy of victory, the task was beyond the Melbourne club.

The Stars will look to bounce back against Sydney Sixers on Sunday, while the Heat will next play the Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday.

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash