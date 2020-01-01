LIVE: Scorchers bat first on the Gold Coast

Perth Scorchers have won the bat flip and will bat first in their KFC BBL New Year’s Day clash against Brisbane Heat on the Gold Coast.

Hard-hitting Englishman Tom Banton returns to the Heat line-up after recovering from a virus which left him in hospital.

The 21-year-old hammered 64 from 36 balls in his last outing on December 20 at Metricon Stadium, before being struck down by the virus.

Mark Steketee is also back in Brisbane’s XI, with Mitchell Swepson joining Australia’s Test squad and Jack Prestwidge omitted.

The Scorchers have named an unchanged line-up.

Both sides have had a slow start to BBL|09, with the Heat (1-2) sitting in sixth spot and the Scorchers (1-3) seventh.

Heat XI: Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (c), Matthew Renshaw, Sam Heazlett Jimmy Peirson (wk), Ben Cutting, Mark Steketee, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan

Scorchers XI: Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed