Scorchers hang on to win Brisbane thriller

Scorchers see off Heat in tense finish in Brisbane

Perth Scorchers have held on in a WBBL|08 thriller, sealing a three-run win over Brisbane Heat at Allan Border Field.

The Scorchers set the hosts a target of 141, thanks to a late flurry from Amy Edgar, and her runs proved vital as the Heat finished on 7-137.

A fightback with the ball led by off-spinner Lilly Mills (2-23), Marizanne Kapp (2-23) and Alana King (2-23) left the Heat needing 13 off the last over, with captain Jess Jonassen at the crease alongside Pooja Vastrakar, while Scorchers skipper Sophie Devine had ball in hand.

The India import found the boundary once courtesy of a misfield, but it was not enough for the hosts, who finish their three-game stint in Brisbane with one win and two losses.

The Scorchers meanwhile jumped to the top of the table.

The reigning champions were forced to call on their middle-order after star opening pair Sophie Devine (2) and Beth Mooney (13) departed cheaply, the former trapped lbw by Nicola Hancock and the latter chopping on a ball from Amelia Kerr.

King, Mooney combine to remove Redmayne

Chloe Piparo hit an impressive 29-ball 34, supported by NZ batter Maddy Green (31 off 26) but it was Edgar’s late efforts that proved the difference, as she hit 31 runs off the final 10 balls she faced.

Jonassen finished with 3-22, becoming the all-time leading WBBL wicket taker in the process.

The Scorchers got a big breakthrough early when Georgia Redmayne, the current BKT Golden Bat, was run out for five, while Grace Harris (19 off 25) never quite got going.

Danni Wyatt and Georgia Voll looked to be forming a key partnership but when the English batter was bowled by Kapp for 34, the Heat began to look wobbly.

Voll holed out for 28, and Amelia Kerr (6), Laura Harris (6) and Charli Knott (6) followed in quick succession, and while Jonassen and Vastrakar took 12 off Kapp’s penultimate over to set up the thrilling finish, Devine held her nerve to get the Scorchers over the line.

Perth now return home where they will host the Sixers at Lilac Hill on Saturday, while the Heat head to Hobart to play the Hurricanes on November 6.

