Green blasts first IPL fifty, Mumbai win three in a row

Mumbai Indians $3 million investment in Cameron Green is starting to pay dividends with Australia's star allrounder leading the franchise to a third straight Indian Premier League victory.

Green cracked an unbeaten 64 off 40 balls with six fours and two sixes as Mumbai made 5-192 and later 1-29 from his four overs as Sunrisers Hyderabad were bowled out for 178.

QUICK SINGLE Maxwell's whirlwind knock not enough for RCB

Harry Brook, who hit a maiden IPL century in his previous outing, looked in similar form as he opened with two sumptuous fours, but he was then surprised by a slower ball bouncer from Jason Behrendorff and dismissed for a seven-ball nine.

With Behrendorff (2-37 off four) adding the wicket of Rahul Tripathi, Sunrisers Hyderabad were reduced to 2-25 in the fourth over.

They never recovered and were bowled out off the penultimate ball, 15 runs short of their target.

Behrendorff celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tripathi // BCCI-Sportzpics

The final wicket was taken by Arjuna Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin, his first wicket in the IPL.

Green, who in December became the most expensive Australia player ever bought at an IPL auction with Mumbai splashing A$3.15m to secure the West Australian allrounder, has begun to find his feat in the world's best T20 league.

"The first couple of games were a learning curve for me and the team but we've now won three in a row," the 23-year-old said.

Of his key role of bowling at the death, Green added: "It is a work in progress but you get better the more you get exposed to it."

Green and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma // BCCI-Sportzpics

Green began his innings slowly, assessing the pace of the pitch before putting the foot down. He had good support from Ishan Kishan (38) and Tilak Varma (37).

Tim David also made 16 off 11 balls in a late cameo before being run out of the last delivery.

After Behrendorff's early inroads, the Sunrisers rebuilt through Maynak Agarwal and skipper Aiden Markham (22), but the latter fell to Green's fourth delivery.

Meredith took two wickets as an 'impact substitute' // BCCI-Sportzpics

Mumbai ultimately fielded a quartet of Australians with Green, Behrendorff and David joined by Riley Meredith, who was introduced as an 'impact substitute'.

He had an impact too, dismissing Agarwal (48 off 41) and Marco Jansen (13 off six) as he took 2-33 in his four overs.

They were two of four fine catches taken on the long on boundary by David, which included Heinrich Klassen, who had threatened to transform the match with 36 off 16. David added a run out to complete a fielding five-for.

Meredith had been omitted from the initial XI despite Jofra Archer being unavailable for the fourth successive match. The quick's continued absence is a concern for England as the problem is his troublesome right elbow.

Archer has twice had surgery on the elbow joint spending much of the last two years either injured or recuperating.

England's medical team have been working closely with their Mumbai counterparts and it is understood Archer is working towards returning against Punjab Kings on April 22 or Gujarat Titans three days later.

Archer's setback has dented confidence that he will be play a major role in the Ashes with his county, Sussex, indicating he is unlikely to play first-class cricket for them before the series starts.

That would leave Archer going into the Ashes with just a series of four-over T20 spells behind him, that would seem inadequate preparation for five-day Tests.

- with PA

Aussies in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh ($1.2m), David Warner ($1.16m)

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade ($446,000)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis ($1.7m), Daniel Sams ($135,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David ($1.53m), Cameron Green ($3.15m), Jason Behrendorff ($135,000)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis ($135,000), Matt Short ($36,000)

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa ($270,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Hazlewood ($1.4m), Glenn Maxwell ($2m)

Figures represent auction price in Australian dollars at time of sale