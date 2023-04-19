IPL 2023

Green blasts first IPL fifty, Mumbai win three in a row

Runs from Cameron Green, wickets for Jason Behrendorff and Riley Meredith, and safe catching by Tim David carried Mumbai Indians to an Aussie-accented IPL victory

AAP & cricket.com.au

19 April 2023, 07:10 AM AEST

